Oct 26 Hubei Yichang Transportation Group Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 15 percent to increase by 15 percent, or to be 40.6 million yuan to 55.0 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 47.8 million yuan

* Comments that benefits from new profit model and decreased investment income are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/TD6m6z

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)