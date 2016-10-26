BRIEF-VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis Q1 net result turns to profit of 133,000 euros
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 26 Hubei Yichang Transportation Group Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 15 percent to increase by 15 percent, or to be 40.6 million yuan to 55.0 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 47.8 million yuan
* Comments that benefits from new profit model and decreased investment income are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/TD6m6z
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
