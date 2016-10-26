Oct 26 Lanzhou Foci Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 55.8 million yuan to 68.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 42.9 million yuan

* Comments that increase in the main business and increase in financing income are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/3wW4Zu

