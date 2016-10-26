BRIEF-Depomed announces corporate governance updates
* Depomed - revised each of charters of audit committee, compensation committee, nominating and corporate governance committee
Oct 26 Lanzhou Foci Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 55.8 million yuan to 68.7 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 42.9 million yuan
* Comments that increase in the main business and increase in financing income are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/3wW4Zu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Yahya Abdul Rahman resigns as CFO Source: (http://bit.ly/2iZNPF7) Further company coverage: )