Sichuan Jiuyuan Yinhai Software Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 15 percent to increase by 30 percent, or to be 48.6 million yuan to 74.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 57.2 million yuan

* Comments that good performance of main business is the main reason for the forecast

