BRIEF-Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers
* Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers at no additional cost
Oct 26 Focus Technology Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to decrease by 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 47.2 million yuan to 94.3 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 157.2 million yuan
* Comments that sharply decreased investment income is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vflnFL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers at no additional cost
* INITIATIVE WILL RESULT IN 50,000 MORE VEHICLES BECOMING FULLY CONNECTED CARS BY EARLY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: