Oct 26 Jiangsu Guotai International Group Guomao Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 264 million yuan to 312 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 240 million yuan

* Comments that stable performance of main business is the main reason for the forecast

