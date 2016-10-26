BRIEF-Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers
* Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers at no additional cost
Oct 26 Fujian Boss Software Development Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up a tech unit in Fujian, China, which with registered capital of 2 million yuan
* Says the new unit to be engaged in sale, agent, service of general equipment product, computer system integration, etc
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lRQ0Ex
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers at no additional cost
* INITIATIVE WILL RESULT IN 50,000 MORE VEHICLES BECOMING FULLY CONNECTED CARS BY EARLY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: