BRIEF-VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis Q1 net result turns to profit of 133,000 euros
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 26 Tangrenshen Group Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 130 percent to 150 percent, or to be 188.1 million yuan to 204.5 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 81.8 million yuan
* Comments that increased income from feed business, pig farming business and pork business are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pOb6QJ
* In April, California AG, certain California DA offices made initial settlement demand related to Feb. 2015 letter on California environmental laws