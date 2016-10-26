Oct 26 Tangrenshen Group Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 130 percent to 150 percent, or to be 188.1 million yuan to 204.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 81.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from feed business, pig farming business and pork business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pOb6QJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)