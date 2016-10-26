BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Oct 26 Tangrenshen Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to set up JV in Huaian, engaged in camel feed business, with a local firm
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 80 million yuan and the co to hold 90 percent stake in it
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO