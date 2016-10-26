** Shares of India's third-largest private sector lender
Axis Bank drop as much as 7.4 pct to 490 rupees,
lowest since May 24
** Company reports 83 pct drop in net profit for the quarter
ended Sept as losses from bad loans weighed in
** Brokerage firm, Jefferies, in a note stated that they
believe the bank's profitability will be weak over the next two
quarters and expects the stock to react negatively
** Jefferies cuts the bank's target price to 615 rupees from
620 rupees; stock has a median price target of 562 rupees
** As of Tuesday's close, stock up 17.8 pct this year,
marginally outperforming the NSE Bank index's 17.2
pct gain
(arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)