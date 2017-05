** Shares of India's largest telecom network operator Bharti Airtel rise as much 3.6 pct to 322.90 rupees, their highest in almost three weeks

** Co reported a 5 pct fall in net profit for Sept qtr at 14.61 bln rupees, but beat analysts expectation of 13.69 bln, according to Thomson Reuters data

** Kotak Institutional Equities kept "Buy" rating on stock, says results exceeded its expectations

** More than 3.3 mln shares changed hands within the first hour of trade, against the 30-day average of about 2.8 mln

** Co posts highest intraday pct gain since June 30