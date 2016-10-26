Oct 26 Shenzhen Jinxinnong Feed Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of 2016 expected to increase by 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 145 million to 176 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 103.5 million yuan

* Says that market development and increased investment profit are the main reasons for the forecast

* 2016 reported net profit of 208.57 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3krC2c

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)