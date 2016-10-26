Oct 26 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of 2016 expected to fluctuate by -9.3 percent to 15.4 percent, or to be 110 million to 140 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 121.3 million yuan

* Says complementary advantages, resource sharing with two acquired electronic units are the main reasons for the forecast

