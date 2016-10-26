BRIEF-Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers
* Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers at no additional cost
Oct 26 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of 2016 expected to fluctuate by -9.3 percent to 15.4 percent, or to be 110 million to 140 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 121.3 million yuan
* Says complementary advantages, resource sharing with two acquired electronic units are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Mc6rb2
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers at no additional cost
* INITIATIVE WILL RESULT IN 50,000 MORE VEHICLES BECOMING FULLY CONNECTED CARS BY EARLY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: