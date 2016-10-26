BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services rise as much as 7.16 pct in biggest pct gain in about 4 months
** Co reported 35 pct fall in Sept-qtr profit on Tuesday, but total assets under management (AUM) rose 14 pct to 438.55 bln rupees as on Sept. 30, 2016
** Analysts at Deutsche Bank raise target price to 300 rupees from 270 rupees
** "Operational metrics seems to be improving with some stability in asset quality. We are surprised by the quantum of pick-up seen in disbursement growth in 2QFY17" - Nomura analysts
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
May 19 India's BSE index edged up on Friday after touching a record high, its fourth peak in five sessions, as profit-booking pared overall gains led by consumer stocks that rallied after rates for goods and services under a new tax were finalised. The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.10 percent at 30,464.92 after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session to its highest ever, while the broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent lower at 9,427.90.