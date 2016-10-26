Oct 26 Lead Eastern Investment Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to set up a culture and media JV, with individual Guo Binggang, to cooperate on theater business, variety show and advertisement business

* Says JV with registered capital of 10 million yuan and co will hold a 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VUpIIl

