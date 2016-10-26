BRIEF-Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers
* Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers at no additional cost
Oct 26 Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. :
* Says it received a patent license, for the manufacturing method of LED filament
* Says patent valid for 20 years
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/R64JRY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers at no additional cost
* INITIATIVE WILL RESULT IN 50,000 MORE VEHICLES BECOMING FULLY CONNECTED CARS BY EARLY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: