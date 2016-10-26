BRIEF-VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis Q1 net result turns to profit of 133,000 euros
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 26 Sony Corp :
* Says the co decided to establish Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary that will be responsible for its imaging products and solutions businesses
* Says the new subsidiary will aim to commence its operations on April 1, 2017
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hB2Ajd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* In April, California AG, certain California DA offices made initial settlement demand related to Feb. 2015 letter on California environmental laws