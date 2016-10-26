Oct 26 Shenzhen H&T Intelligent Control Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 97.4 million yuan to 119.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 74.9 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from main business is the main reason for the forecast

