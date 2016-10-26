BRIEF-Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers
* Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers at no additional cost
Oct 26 Beijing Sevenstar Electronics Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to set up wholly owned unit in Beijing, which is engaged in vacuum technology
* Says it plans to set up wholly owned unit in Beijing, which is engaged in lithium battery technology
* Says the registered capital of the two new unit to be at 10 million yuan respectively
* INITIATIVE WILL RESULT IN 50,000 MORE VEHICLES BECOMING FULLY CONNECTED CARS BY EARLY 2018