Oct 26 Beijing Sevenstar Electronics Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to set up wholly owned unit in Beijing, which is engaged in vacuum technology

* Says it plans to set up wholly owned unit in Beijing, which is engaged in lithium battery technology

* Says the registered capital of the two new unit to be at 10 million yuan respectively

