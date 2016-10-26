BRIEF-VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis Q1 net result turns to profit of 133,000 euros
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 26 Blackcow Food Co., Ltd. :
* Says it names Zhang Deqiang as general manager to succeed Jin Liang
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/y3NZXq; goo.gl/Lrz4sH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* In April, California AG, certain California DA offices made initial settlement demand related to Feb. 2015 letter on California environmental laws