BRIEF-VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis Q1 net result turns to profit of 133,000 euros
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 26 Global Top E-commerce Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 125 percent to 175 percent, or to be 378.9 million yuan to 463.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 168.4 million yuan
* Comments that the continuously high-speed growth of cross-border electronic business and financial result consolidation of newly merged company are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j789X9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
