Oct 26 Global Top E-commerce Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 125 percent to 175 percent, or to be 378.9 million yuan to 463.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 168.4 million yuan

* Comments that the continuously high-speed growth of cross-border electronic business and financial result consolidation of newly merged company are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j789X9

