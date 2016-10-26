Oct 26 Glodon Company Limited :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 50 percent to 100 percent, or to be 363 million yuan to 484 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 242 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from new product and new business, as well as increased management efficiency are the main reasons for the forecast

