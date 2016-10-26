Oct 26 YGSOFT Inc :

* Says net profit of 2016 expected to fluctuate by -20 percent to 10 percent, or to be 97 million to 133.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 121.2 million yuan

* Says that optimization effect of management and product development are the main reasons for the forecast

* 2016 reported net profit of 160.6 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aeOuO0

