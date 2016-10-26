BRIEF-VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis Q1 net result turns to profit of 133,000 euros
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 26 Japan Hotel Reit Investment Corp :
* Says it will issue unsecured corporate bonds, worth totally 9 billion yen
* Says interest rate to be decided
* Says subscription period from Nov. 2 to Nov. 28
* Says payment date of Nov. 29, 2016 and maturity date of Nov. 27, 2026
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sffqNy
* In April, California AG, certain California DA offices made initial settlement demand related to Feb. 2015 letter on California environmental laws