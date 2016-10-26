Oct 26 Suzhou Good-Ark Electronics Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 280 percent to 330 percent, or to be 86.8 million yuan to 98.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 22.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased operating results, investment income and foreign exchange gains are the main reasons for the forecast

