Oct 26 Beijing BDstar Navigation Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 30.20 percent to 79.51 percent, or to be 66 million yuan to 91 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (50.7 million yuan)

* Says consolidated statements includes new units, increased profit from new acquired business as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Zl9Ztp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)