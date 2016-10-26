Oct 26 ValueCommerce Co Ltd :

* Says it to repurchase up to 2 million shares of its common stock, representing a 6 percent stake

* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of up to 500 million yen in total, from Nov. 1, 2016 to Aug. 31, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zXKpjX

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)