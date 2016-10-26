BRIEF-Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers
* Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers at no additional cost
Oct 26 ValueCommerce Co Ltd :
* Says it to repurchase up to 2 million shares of its common stock, representing a 6 percent stake
* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of up to 500 million yen in total, from Nov. 1, 2016 to Aug. 31, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zXKpjX
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers at no additional cost
* INITIATIVE WILL RESULT IN 50,000 MORE VEHICLES BECOMING FULLY CONNECTED CARS BY EARLY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: