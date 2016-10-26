Oct 26 Guangdong Chaohua Technology :

* Sees net profit for 2016 down 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 5.2 million yuan to 13 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 26 million yuan

* Comments the increased financial costs and procurement costs are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FBn16q

