BRIEF-Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers
* Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers at no additional cost
Oct 26 Guangdong Chaohua Technology :
* Sees net profit for 2016 down 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 5.2 million yuan to 13 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 26 million yuan
* Comments the increased financial costs and procurement costs are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FBn16q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers at no additional cost
* INITIATIVE WILL RESULT IN 50,000 MORE VEHICLES BECOMING FULLY CONNECTED CARS BY EARLY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: