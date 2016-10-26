BRIEF-Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers
* Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers at no additional cost
Oct 26 Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 50 percent, or to be 147.3 million yuan to 220.9 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 147.3 million yuan
* Comments that increased sales of products in financial sector and logistics sector is the main reason for the forecast
* INITIATIVE WILL RESULT IN 50,000 MORE VEHICLES BECOMING FULLY CONNECTED CARS BY EARLY 2018