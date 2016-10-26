Oct 26 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 280 million yuan to 320 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 315.5 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales price of main product is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sWHZv2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)