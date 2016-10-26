Oct 26 Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd :

* Sees full year net profit to increase by 20.2 percent to 46 percent, or to be 312.8 million yuan to 380 million yuan

* Says 2015 net profit was 260.3 million yuan

* The reasons are increased revenue in 2016 and income coming from business combination realized by two or more transactions in 2015

