BRIEF-Fitch says political uncertainty raises Brazil banks' credit risks
Oct 26 Jiangsu Lianfa Textile :
* Sees net profit for 2016 up 15 percent to 35 percent, or to be 338.7 million yuan to 397.6 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 294.5 million yuan
* Comments the reduced costs, equity acquisition and increased profit due to depreciation of yuan are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/T0m5gy
BERLIN, May 22 German forklift truck and robotics maker Kion said it will issue shares equivalent to 8.55 percent of its capital to partly refinance the $2.1 billion acquisition of Dematic in 2016.