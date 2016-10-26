Oct 26 Jiangsu Lianfa Textile :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 15 percent to 35 percent, or to be 338.7 million yuan to 397.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 294.5 million yuan

* Comments the reduced costs, equity acquisition and increased profit due to depreciation of yuan are the main reasons for the forecast

