Oct 26 Jiaozuo Wanfang Aluminum Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 407 million yuan ($60.13 million) in Bank of CTS.JZ, holdings increased to 4.992 percent

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2f6sjgU

