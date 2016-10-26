Oct 26 Chuying Agro-Pastoral Group Co Ltd :

* Sees full year net profit to increase by 308.3 percent to 353.7 percent, or to be 900 million yuan to 1 billion yuan

* Says 2015 net profit was 220 million yuan

* The reasons are obviously improved pig market and expansion of cultivation, trading, slaughtering and processing businesses

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eTsbNC

