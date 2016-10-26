BRIEF-Lightship Capital reports 9.9 pct in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, says may talk to co's board
* Lightship Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as of May 10 - SEC filing
Oct 26 Yang Guang Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net loss of 200.0 million yuan ($29.55 million), 9-month net loss of 335.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dVBbDA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7675 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Lightship Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as of May 10 - SEC filing
* Goldman says stocks should normalise if cuts prolonged (Updates with joint Saudi-Iraqi news conference)