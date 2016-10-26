Oct 26 SJI Inc :

* Says co plans to sell 100 percent stake of shares in unit SJI-HK, which is wholly owned by co's wholly owned unit SJ Asia Pacific Limited (SJAP), at 2 million yen in total, on Oct. 25

* Says SJI-HK and SJI-HK's two wholly owned units, Fujian-based info tech firm(LDZX) and Shanghai-based electricity tech firm(LDSH), will no longer be the units of co's after transaction

* Creditor's rights to LDSH and SJI-HK owned by co and creditor's rights to LDSH owned by SJAP, which reaches about 1.26 billion yen, will be sold at HK$3

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Qu0xNT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)