Oct 26 Beijing Sevenstar Electronics Co Ltd :

* Sees full year net profit to increase by 28.2 percent to 57.1 percent, or to be 80 million yuan to 98 million yuan

* Says 2015 net profit was 62.4 million yuan

* The reasons are acquisition of Beijing NMC Co., Ltd and completion of assets reorganization

