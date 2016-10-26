LONDON Oct 26 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** STOXX 600 -0.8%, FTSE 100 and midcaps both down more than 1%

** Financials, energy and materials sectors the biggest drags

** See and for latest updates

** Logitech +12% top European performer, Novozymes -12% the worst

** Antofagasta -6.5%, leads reversal in mining stocks

** Lloyds -1.7% after results, markets braced for Deutsche numbers tomorrow