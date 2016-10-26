BRIEF-AVIS CAR RENTAL EXPANDS FLEET OF CONNECTED CARS
* INITIATIVE WILL RESULT IN 50,000 MORE VEHICLES BECOMING FULLY CONNECTED CARS BY EARLY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 26 United Microelectronics :
* Says it plans to issue the unsecured corporate bonds, worth up to T$10 billion
* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used for loan repayment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/99dxJQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* INITIATIVE WILL RESULT IN 50,000 MORE VEHICLES BECOMING FULLY CONNECTED CARS BY EARLY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police use tear gas to break up protest, detain demonstrators