BRIEF-LOEWS CORP COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY
* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Refiles to add bullet points, links)
Oct 26 Soochow Securities Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit down 42.8 percent y/y
* Says Hong Kong unit scraps plan to buy Skyway Securities
* Says units, partners plan to set up industry investment fund worth 10 billion yuan ($1.48 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eacy3L; bit.ly/2ea9Tap; bit.ly/2ff8QtV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7681 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 22 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board has sought bankruptcy protection for the island's highway authority and largest public pension, making them the latest commonwealth entities to turn to a court to work out debt.