BRIEF-LOEWS CORP COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY
* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 26 Minsheng Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell wealth management unit for 350 million yuan ($51.71 million) to China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2euPG24
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7680 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 22 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board has sought bankruptcy protection for the island's highway authority and largest public pension, making them the latest commonwealth entities to turn to a court to work out debt.