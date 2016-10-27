Oct 27 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

* Says about 500 billion won ($439.74 million) in mid-2 trln won Note 7 earnings impact in Q4 is for components

* Says actively seeking to boost NAND chip production capacity expansion

* Says will aim to start producing V-NAND chips in new S.Korea plant in 2017

* Says focusing on profitability over market share growth for dram business

* Says co-CEO J.K. Shin will make special Note 7 report during shareholder meeting Thursday Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,137.0300 won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee)