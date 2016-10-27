Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
Oct 27 i-mobile Co Ltd :
* Says its stock has been listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers since Oct. 27
* Says co's top shareholder, president Toshihiko Tanaka, lowers stake in co to 37.74 percent from 51.00 percent, on Oct. 27
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/U2Ouhn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
KIEV, May 13 Italy and Portugal are the frontrunners going into the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev on Saturday night, an annual song and dance fest whose global audience topped 200 million people last year.