Oct 27 Huapont Life Sciences Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 25 percent, or to be 636.6 million yuan to 795.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 636.6 million yuan

* Comments that the sales growth is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oGxIY5

