Oct 27 Yifan Xinfu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 80 percent to 100 percent, or to be 649 million yuan to 721.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 360.6 million yuan

* Comments that increased price of bulk drug is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hv0Izv

