Two major Indonesian hospitals attacked in "ransomware" storm
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.
Oct 27 Yifan Xinfu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 80 percent to 100 percent, or to be 649 million yuan to 721.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 360.6 million yuan
* Comments that increased price of bulk drug is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hv0Izv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 13 The British government does not yet know who was behind Friday's global cyber attack that disrupted the country's health system, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.