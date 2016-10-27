Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
Oct 27 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
* Co-CEO says batteries that caused first Note 7 recall were supplied by Samsung SDI
* Says will assign accountability for Note 7 situation after situation is handled
* Co-CEO shin says apologises for large loss due to Galaxy Note 7 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
KIEV, May 13 Italy and Portugal are the frontrunners going into the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev on Saturday night, an annual song and dance fest whose global audience topped 200 million people last year.