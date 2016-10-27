Oct 27 Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 0 million yuan to 10 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 384.4 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of medicine business and decreased production costs are the main reasons for the outlook

