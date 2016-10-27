Oct 27 Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co.,
Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 10 percent to
increase by 10 percent, or to be 131.4 million yuan to 160.6
million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 146 million yuan
* Comments that increased market competition and increased
income from digital musical instrument business, musical
education and culture business, movie and TV media business are
the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/F4dKVL
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)