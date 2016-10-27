Oct 27 Beijing Transtrue Technology Inc :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 60 million yuan to 78.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 60 million yuan

* Comments that the expansion of new business and new customer, as well as improved development and management level are the main reasons for the forecast

