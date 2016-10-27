Oct 27 Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 350 percent to 400 percent, or to be 142.7 million yuan to 158.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 31.7 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from communication business, LED business, TV business, TP business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PGK77m

