Oct 27 Hualan Biological Engineering Inc :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 25 percent to 35 percent, or to be 736.4 million yuan to 795.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 589.1 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales revenue of blood products is the main reason for the forecast

