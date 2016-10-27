Two major Indonesian hospitals attacked in "ransomware" storm
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.
Oct 27 Hualan Biological Engineering Inc :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 25 percent to 35 percent, or to be 736.4 million yuan to 795.3 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 589.1 million yuan
* Comments that increased sales revenue of blood products is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XvjMsP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 13 The British government does not yet know who was behind Friday's global cyber attack that disrupted the country's health system, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.